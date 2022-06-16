Fry Confirms Posh Simpson Interest

Thursday, 16th Jun 2022 09:48

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has confirmed his club targeted Blues striker Tyreece Simpson this summer, as reported by TWTD in April, but says nothing came from his conversations with Town.

TWTD revealed that Posh, Luton and Barnsley were all eyeing the 20-year-old, who has told the Blues he wants to move on this summer having turned down the offer of a new contract.

Last month Town took up a one-year option on his previous deal in order to secure a more significant sum for the academy product than the compensation which would otherwise have been due.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Fry confirmed that he had spoken to the Blues about Simpson.

"He’s a young player who will only get better,” he said. “I did have a conversation with Ipswich about him, but nothing came from it. I got the impression they didn’t want to let him come to us as a potential rival for promotion.”

Another club who could well come into the reckoning for Simpson’s signature is Charlton with Ben Garner, ex-boss of Swindon, where the striker spent a successful spell on loan during the first half of 2021/22, having taken over at the Valley.

As reported yesterday, we understand nothing should be read into Simpson having appeared on social media wearing West Brom training kit. The frontman was pictured in the kit while working with a Norfolk-based personal trainer.

Reliably informed nothing to be read into this, @tyreecesimpson9 just wearing the @WBA kit while working with a personal trainer. #itfc https://t.co/OAN6148xJD — TWTD.co.uk - #itfc (@twtduk) June 15, 2022





Photo: Matchday Images

Gforce added 09:56 - Jun 16

I wouldn't imagine Simpson would want to leave a great club like Ipswich for a backwater minnow like Peterborough anyway. 0

Barty added 09:59 - Jun 16

Well with Frys valuation of some of his players I reckon Simpson is worth £15m !! 2

HighgateBlue added 10:00 - Jun 16

Gforce, there's not much evidence that Simpson considers Ipswich to be a great club, sadly. 1

martin587 added 10:23 - Jun 16

For me he is obviously being ill advised by his agent or other outsiders.If he wants to go then best he leaves as we certainly don’t want unsettled players in the group.As it stands I don’t see him starting for a while.He has the talent so let’s just wait and see what transpires. 0

JewellintheTown added 10:28 - Jun 16

Could be a match made in heaven, or two strong personalities who believe in their own hype who would royally clash. Popcorn time!

Either way, it would get both out of our hair & hopefully turn an unpleasant situation into a profit for ITFC. 0