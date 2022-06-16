Fry Confirms Posh Simpson Interest
Thursday, 16th Jun 2022 09:48
Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has confirmed his club targeted Blues striker Tyreece Simpson this summer, as reported by TWTD in April, but says nothing came from his conversations with Town.
TWTD revealed that Posh, Luton and Barnsley were all eyeing the 20-year-old, who has told the Blues he wants to move on this summer having turned down the offer of a new contract.
Last month Town took up a one-year option on his previous deal in order to secure a more significant sum for the academy product than the compensation which would otherwise have been due.
Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Fry confirmed that he had spoken to the Blues about Simpson.
"He’s a young player who will only get better,” he said. “I did have a conversation with Ipswich about him, but nothing came from it. I got the impression they didn’t want to let him come to us as a potential rival for promotion.”
Another club who could well come into the reckoning for Simpson’s signature is Charlton with Ben Garner, ex-boss of Swindon, where the striker spent a successful spell on loan during the first half of 2021/22, having taken over at the Valley.
As reported yesterday, we understand nothing should be read into Simpson having appeared on social media wearing West Brom training kit. The frontman was pictured in the kit while working with a Norfolk-based personal trainer.
Photo: Matchday Images
