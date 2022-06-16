Released Full-Back Smith Joins Stowmarket

Thursday, 16th Jun 2022 11:08 Released Blues left-back Tommy Smith has joined his former loan club Stowmarket Town on a permanent basis. Academy product Smith was told his Portman Road contract would not be renewed at the end of the season. The 20-year-old made one start and one sub appearance for the Blues, both in the EFL Trophy, and spent time on loan at Bury Town last season before joining Isthmian League North Division Stowmarket on the same basis towards the end of the campaign.

Photo: Matchday Images



markchips added 11:20 - Jun 16

it would be useful if the club published a list of retained and released youngsters in addition to the senior players.



This would help to quantify the turnover and perhaps demonstrate the club's commitment towards development . 0

ForrestsFingers added 11:27 - Jun 16





https://www.itfc.co.uk/news/2022/may/ipswich-town-u23s-retained-list/ They did back in May 0

blues1 added 11:33 - Jun 16

Markchips. Great to see you're so up to speed with things. They published it in May. Around the same time all the released players were announced. 0

OwainG1992 added 12:17 - Jun 16

Certainly has leadership qualities this lad.

Hopefully a year or two from now he might get back up a level or 2 0

