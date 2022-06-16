Fans Raising Funds For Season Tickets For Ukrainian Refugees
Thursday, 16th Jun 2022 14:01
TWTD Forum posters Nick Braley and Josh Edwards are raising funds to buy season tickets for two Ukrainian refugees Nick will be hosting.
Nick and Josh have set up a Just Giving page to collect funds for two tickets to watch the Blues during 2022/23.
“Vicktoriia and Mykyta are from Odesa, Ukraine,” Nick explained. “They are due to arrive in the UK shortly and we are hoping to raise funds (£580) to purchase them season tickets at Portman Road as both enjoy watching football in their native Ukraine.
“Any additional funds raised will be used solely to provide match tickets for refugees who enjoy football and live locally to Ipswich.”
Josh added: “I obviously encourage people, if they feel in a position to do so, to donate to wider Ukraine relief efforts, however, we feel that for those who are displaced and now living locally, easing the transition and providing a sense of community is vital.
“Ipswich Town is a community-focused, family club with a rich tradition of inclusion, so this felt like a great way to welcome refugees to the area and the country as a whole.”
The Just Giving page can be found here with the total having already reached £345 at the time of writing.
