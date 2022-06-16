Baggott Signs New Deal
Thursday, 16th Jun 2022 17:05
Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott has signed a new three-year deal at Portman Road, tying him to Town until the summer of 2025 with the club having an option for a further season.
The 19-year-old, pictured above with chief operating officer Luke Werhun and director of football operations Gary Probert, made his first two League One appearances towards the end of 2021/22, becoming the first Indonesian to play in the EFL.
Baggott has just returned from Kuwait, where he played all three group games as Indonesia reached the finals of the Asian Cup for the first time since 2007. He has now won 10 caps, scoring two goals, the second a cracker in Tuesday's 7-0 hammering of Nepal.
“I’m buzzing to have signed a new contract,” Baggott told the club site. “It’s been a great few days for me and I am delighted to have committed my future to the club.
“I want to thank the gaffer as he has really helped me improve as a player since coming in. I would also like to thank the people around me, and close to me, who always give me support.
“My aim for next season is to play as much football as possible, whether that’s here or if the right loan opportunity comes up.”
Blues boss Kieran McKenna plans to send Baggott out on loan to League Two to gain experience during 2022/23.
Meanwhile, Town are reported to be among the clubs interested in left-back Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill, 26, who is currently with Excelsior in the Netherlands but out of contract along with Reading and Burnley, however, it's understood he's not among those being looked at by the Blues.
Photo: Matchday Images
