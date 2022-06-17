Chesterfield Closing in On Clements

Friday, 17th Jun 2022 10:08

Released Blues defender Bailey Clements’s move to Paul Cook’s Chesterfield is close to being confirmed.

News that the 21-year-old was a target of his former Town manager emerged last week and, according to the Derbyshire Times, the National League Spireites are now closing in on completing the signing.

We understand Chesterfield haven’t been the only club interested in the academy product, who left the Blues at the end of last season having been with the club since he was seven.

Last night, the former Northgate High School said his goodbyes and thanked everyone at Town on social media.

Clements made eight starts and one sub appearance for the Town first team, including four League One games during 2021/22.

The left-back or centre-half, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Stevenage, having previously had spells with Hemel Hempstead and Dagenham & Redbridge.

From a little boy with a dream, to a man who lived and achieved it.



After 14 years at my boyhood club it’s time to say goodbye to @IpswichTown. I want to say a massive thank you to all the staff, my teammates, and fans who have helped and supported me throughout the years 💙 pic.twitter.com/0qbBlO8bT5 — Bailey Clements (@Bail3yclements) June 16, 2022





Photo: TWTD

markchips added 10:23 - Jun 17

Good luck to him. Unfortunately we need much better to get out of this division. Under previous ownership he may have played more regularly . 0

Europablue added 10:43 - Jun 17

It's a mystery to me that we have all of these academy players who play in our first team and then struggle to play anywhere near the same level again. At the start of last season, he was the next big thing. It must take a great mental toll to be so up and down all the time.

Good luck to him. 0

Linkboy13 added 10:57 - Jun 17

Unfortunately not up to the physical demands of league one football but if he can beef up a bit he could still play at a decent level. 0