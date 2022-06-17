Chesterfield Closing in On Clements
Friday, 17th Jun 2022 10:08
Released Blues defender Bailey Clements’s move to Paul Cook’s Chesterfield is close to being confirmed.
News that the 21-year-old was a target of his former Town manager emerged last week and, according to the Derbyshire Times, the National League Spireites are now closing in on completing the signing.
We understand Chesterfield haven’t been the only club interested in the academy product, who left the Blues at the end of last season having been with the club since he was seven.
Last night, the former Northgate High School said his goodbyes and thanked everyone at Town on social media.
Clements made eight starts and one sub appearance for the Town first team, including four League One games during 2021/22.
The left-back or centre-half, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Stevenage, having previously had spells with Hemel Hempstead and Dagenham & Redbridge.
Photo: TWTD
