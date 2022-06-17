League Two Duo Remain Keen on El Mizouni

Friday, 17th Jun 2022 13:53 TWTD understands League Two Tranmere Rovers and Leyton Orient remain keen on signing Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni on loan for 2022/23. The 21-year-old made only seven starts and two sub appearances during 2021/22, scoring once, and is set to be sent out on loan this summer in order to gain more experience of senior football. A month ago, TWTD reported that Tranmere and Orient are among the sides eyeing Paris-born El Mizouni and we understand they remain interested. The Tunisia international is contracted to Town until the summer of 2024, with the club having an option for a further season, and has impressed manager Kieran McKenna since he came in in December with the Blues boss having said he is in his thoughts for the future. In total, El Mizouni, who joined the Town academy at 16, has made 16 starts and nine sub appearances for the Blues, scoring two goals. The midfielder has previously spent time on loan at Cambridge United and with former Blues boss Paul Hirst at Grimsby.

Photo: Matchday Images



Orraman added 14:13 - Jun 17

I like what I have seen of El Miz and there is probably a good player there so as he is now 21 he must make the most of this loan season to make a mark and claim a place in what will hopefully be a Championship squad in 23/24 2

Edmundo added 14:24 - Jun 17

Three or four years ago he was head and shoulders the best u18 midfielder we had. Last chance to push on and realise that potential. 0

