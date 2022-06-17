League Two Duo Remain Keen on El Mizouni
Friday, 17th Jun 2022 13:53
TWTD understands League Two Tranmere Rovers and Leyton Orient remain keen on signing Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni on loan for 2022/23.
The 21-year-old made only seven starts and two sub appearances during 2021/22, scoring once, and is set to be sent out on loan this summer in order to gain more experience of senior football.
A month ago, TWTD reported that Tranmere and Orient are among the sides eyeing Paris-born El Mizouni and we understand they remain interested.
The Tunisia international is contracted to Town until the summer of 2024, with the club having an option for a further season, and has impressed manager Kieran McKenna since he came in in December with the Blues boss having said he is in his thoughts for the future.
In total, El Mizouni, who joined the Town academy at 16, has made 16 starts and nine sub appearances for the Blues, scoring two goals.
The midfielder has previously spent time on loan at Cambridge United and with former Blues boss Paul Hirst at Grimsby.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 290 bloggers
Who Are You? Where Are You? by Pessimist
Having supported Ipswich Town for more than half a decade, my love affair with this wonderful club remains undiminished.
The Gamechanger Paradox by DanLyles
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair..."
Happy Anniversary of Ipswich Winning the Top Division on 28th April 1962 by HegansDog
I cannot compete with the fine recollections of the 1961/62 season produced by Elephant-in-the-Room.
The M Word by Chickenstochurchmans
As new players and staff have arrived at Portman Road over the last year Town have frequently been described as a ‘massive’ club much to the amusement of older fans like myself.
The Opportunity to Build Bonds by ipswichscott
There is a quote at the back of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand where Sir Bobby says a club is about “the passion, the noise, the feeling of belonging”.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]