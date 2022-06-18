Free Entry For Armed Forces at Needham Friendly

Saturday, 18th Jun 2022 11:28

Military personnel will be admitted free of charge to Town’s opening friendly of pre-season against Needham Market at Bloomfields on Saturday 25th June, which is Armed Forces Day.

Town pre-season gets under way on Monday with the week ending with the game against the Southern League Premier Division Central side (KO 1pm).

Needham have announced that the clubs have agreed that as the game coincides with Armed Forces Day, Military personnel will be given free entry to the fixture on showing appropriate identification.

In addition to the match, there will be a penalty shoot-out competition and a signing session afterwards, while Needham will be providing live music and additional hospitality.

Tickets for the game are already on sale here with around 800 of the 1,500 gate limit of 1,500 already sold.

A list of the Blues’ friendlies, which include home games against West Ham and Fulham, can be found here.





Photo: Matchday Images