Chesterfield Confirm Clements Signing

Saturday, 18th Jun 2022 17:52 Chesterfield have confirmed the signing of released Blues defender Bailey Clements. News that the 21-year-old was a target of his former Town manager Paul Cook emerged just over a week ago, while we understand a number of other clubs also showed interest. The academy product, who left the Blues at the end of last season having been with the club since he was seven, will officially join the Spireites on July 1st. Clements said: “I’m really excited and looking forward to getting going. Linking up with the gaffer again, it was a no-brainer to come here. “I’ve heard a lot of good things about the club and the town itself. A couple of loan spells haven’t gone exactly as I would like, but I’m now ready to make an impact. “[Paul Cook] was a massive factor. He gave me my opportunity at Ipswich, he put his trust in me and I like to think I repaid him. “I’m hard-working. I get up and down, defensive duties definitely come first but when I can get forward and into the attacking third, I can get a cross in and hopefully get assists.” Clements made eight starts and one sub appearance for the Town first team, including four League One games during 2021/22. The left-back or centre-half, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Stevenage, having previously had spells with Hemel Hempstead and Dagenham & Redbridge. Earlier this week, the former Northgate High School said his goodbyes and thanked everyone at Town on social media. From a little boy with a dream, to a man who lived and achieved it.



After 14 years at my boyhood club it’s time to say goodbye to @IpswichTown. I want to say a massive thank you to all the staff, my teammates, and fans who have helped and supported me throughout the years 💙 pic.twitter.com/0qbBlO8bT5 — Bailey Clements (@Bail3yclements) June 16, 2022

Photo: Matchday Images



