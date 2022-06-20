Blues to Face Cambridge and Northampton in Papa John's Trophy

Monday, 20th Jun 2022 12:13 Cambridge United and Northampton Town will be two of the Blues’ three opponents in Southern Group H of the Papa John’s Trophy during 2022/23, while they will be ball number 15 in the draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup. The draws for both competitions take place on Thursday after the release of the League One fixtures. In addition to the Blues, U’s and Cobblers, one of the invited category one academy U21 sides will join the Papa John’s Trophy group, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur or West Ham United. Town will play two home fixtures, against one of the EFL sides and the U21 team, and one away. The Carabao Cup draw will be regionalised on a north-south basis with first round ties in the week commencing August 8th.

Photo: EFL



MickMillsTash added 12:33 - Jun 20

The consequences of being in Division 3 !!

Anyway Never been to Northampton - Im hoping that is the away game

0

