Town Confirm Leigh Signing
Monday, 20th Jun 2022 18:08
Town have confirmed the signing of free agent left-back Greg Leigh on a two-year deal following his Morecambe exit.
Leigh, the Blues’ third signing of the summer, left the Shrimps at the end of 2021/22 having spent one year at the Mazuma Stadium, making 38 starts and three sub appearances, scoring twice.
“It’s a massive step for me and I’m really excited,” Leigh told iFollow Ipswich. “I’m a physical player with speed and agility, who is also good in the air.
“I’m comfortable on the ball, and I’ll hopefully be able to show that I can do both sides of the game, going forward as well as defensively.”
Blues boss Kieran McKenna added: “We’re delighted to have Greg on board. He has lots of good physical attributes which will add to the squad.
“He comes with good pedigree, having been through the academy at Manchester City as well as playing for England U19 and at senior international level with Jamaica.
“We’ve got three through the door fairly early on which is great, and I’m pleased with the business we’ve done so far.
“I’m also delighted that we’ve secured the futures of some of our senior players as well as some of the younger players who will continue to develop over the coming years in and around the squad.”
Sale-born Leigh, who can also operate on the right and in wide midfield, came through the youth ranks at Manchester City and spent a spell on loan at Crewe during his time as a Citizen.
Having been unable to break into the first team at City, Leigh moved on to Bradford on a free transfer in the summer of 2015. After featuring infrequently, the 5ft 11in tall full-back joined Bury the following summer.
Capped six times by England at U19 level before later changing his allegiance to Jamaica with whom he has won two full caps, Leigh spent two years with the Shakers before moving to Dutch side NAC Breda in June 2018.
A year later he joined Aberdeen on loan for the 2019/20 season, then made that switch permanent the following summer after coming close to joining Rotherham. Having suffered a serious hamstring injury, he was released at the end of 2020/21 when he signed for Morecambe.
That the Blues are adding to their left-back/left wing-back options this summer is little surprise and Leigh may not be the only addition before the campaign gets under way.
The first-team squad was back at Playford Road today for the start of pre-season training.
Photo: ITFC
