Town Confirm Leigh Signing

Monday, 20th Jun 2022 18:08 Town have confirmed the signing of free agent left-back Greg Leigh on a two-year deal following his Morecambe exit. Leigh, the Blues’ third signing of the summer, left the Shrimps at the end of 2021/22 having spent one year at the Mazuma Stadium, making 38 starts and three sub appearances, scoring twice. “It’s a massive step for me and I’m really excited,” Leigh told iFollow Ipswich. “I’m a physical player with speed and agility, who is also good in the air. “I’m comfortable on the ball, and I’ll hopefully be able to show that I can do both sides of the game, going forward as well as defensively.” Blues boss Kieran McKenna added: “We’re delighted to have Greg on board. He has lots of good physical attributes which will add to the squad. “He comes with good pedigree, having been through the academy at Manchester City as well as playing for England U19 and at senior international level with Jamaica. “We’ve got three through the door fairly early on which is great, and I’m pleased with the business we’ve done so far. “I’m also delighted that we’ve secured the futures of some of our senior players as well as some of the younger players who will continue to develop over the coming years in and around the squad.” Sale-born Leigh, who can also operate on the right and in wide midfield, came through the youth ranks at Manchester City and spent a spell on loan at Crewe during his time as a Citizen. Having been unable to break into the first team at City, Leigh moved on to Bradford on a free transfer in the summer of 2015. After featuring infrequently, the 5ft 11in tall full-back joined Bury the following summer. Capped six times by England at U19 level before later changing his allegiance to Jamaica with whom he has won two full caps, Leigh spent two years with the Shakers before moving to Dutch side NAC Breda in June 2018. 🎥 Hear from our latest recruit, Greg Leigh.



👇 #itfc pic.twitter.com/kvAAf0Er9h — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) June 20, 2022 A year later he joined Aberdeen on loan for the 2019/20 season, then made that switch permanent the following summer after coming close to joining Rotherham. Having suffered a serious hamstring injury, he was released at the end of 2020/21 when he signed for Morecambe. That the Blues are adding to their left-back/left wing-back options this summer is little surprise and Leigh may not be the only addition before the campaign gets under way. The first-team squad was back at Playford Road today for the start of pre-season training.

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Bury_St_Edmundson added 18:11 - Jun 20

Welcome aboard Greg.

Hope you can prove some of the less enthusiastic fans wrong 5

Swailsey added 18:12 - Jun 20

Welcome! 3

backwaywhen added 18:13 - Jun 20

Welcome Greg just put in a good shift whenever you play for us and we can ask no more ! 3

Marcus added 18:16 - Jun 20

Welcome. Curious why Morecombe released him - or was it a one year contract while he was looking? 0

PortmanTerrorist added 18:17 - Jun 20

Welcome Greg, hopefully your career to date has been leading to this opportunity and if our recruitment team think you are the man for the job then that is good enough for me. Smash it and travel up the leagues with us ! Good luck and COYB. 3

ipswichboi added 18:18 - Jun 20

I have a feeling that we are going to be pleasantly surprised by this chap. COYB 3

Edmundo added 18:24 - Jun 20

Welcome to the Pride of Anglia. One or two more before we start the friendlies and that's a good window imo. Looking forward to Thursday and the fixtures coming out... COYB! 1

BlueHope22 added 18:27 - Jun 20

Welcome and good luck Greg with ITFC 🚜🚜🚜🚜 2

Billysherlockblue added 18:34 - Jun 20

Welcome greg. K.mk going for more power and pace throughout the team. I like this. You cant beat pace. I get impression more signing s to come. Squad looking stronger allready. Cant wait for new season now. . Id luv to sign one more forward with pace and fox in the box type? What do ye think guys? 1

BlueBoots added 18:40 - Jun 20

@Marcus



Morecambe fans forum saying the manager there didn't fancy him because he wants his left-back to be more defensive-minded, so sounds more suited to playing in our system... 0

Tractorboy58 added 18:42 - Jun 20

Welcome..in KM we trust 0

gosblue added 18:42 - Jun 20

Welcome Greg. Previous managers have promised a balanced squad. KMcK is starting to deliver. The three signings so far have been gap fillers and all permanent. Once we have a left sided attacking player then it will be about building strength in depth. Kieran’s at the wheel. COYB 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments