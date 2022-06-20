Photos: Squad Return For Pre-Season Training

Monday, 20th Jun 2022 18:35

Town’s squad was back at Playford Road for the first day of pre-season training earlier today.

New additions Freddie Ladapo and Dom Ball joined their new team-mates for testing before manager Kieran McKenna and his staff put them through their paces.

They will be joined by the Blues’ third addition Greg Leigh, whose signing was confirmed this evening, tomorrow.

Lee Evans and Kyle Edwards, who were injured towards the end of last season, were also pictured, as were Rekeem Harper and Corrie Ndaba, who had been on loan last season, and last season’s U23s regulars Cameron Humphreys, Tawanda Chirewa, Tommy Hughes and Albie Armin.

Wes Burns and Elkan Baggott, who were on international duty with Wales and Indonesia until last week, have been given additional time off.

The Town squad will play their first friendly of the summer at Needham Market on Saturday afternoon before they spend a week training at Loughborough University.

💪 Putting the lads through their paces. #itfc pic.twitter.com/JmXsjCH4DD — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) June 20, 2022





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images