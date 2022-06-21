Leigh: I Think It's a Good Fit

Tuesday, 21st Jun 2022 11:05 New Blues signing Greg Leigh believes the style of football manager Kieran McKenna wants to play at Town suits him. The 27-year-old sign a two-year deal yesterday having left Morecambe at the end of last season. “I was chatting with the manager about the club, the way he wants to play, my role and where the club wants to go, and that was all massive for me in making my decision,” Leigh told iFollow Ipswich. “The talks were really positive. The manager spoke about playing a lot of football on the floor, playing around teams and keeping possession of the football. “That’s something I haven't done in my recent career but it was something I grew up doing. I came from the background of playing that type of football so he knows that he can entrust me to do that. “In the latter years of my youth team days up until U21s, we played purely possession football. The idea was to keep possession of the ball and control games. The manager here really believes in that and I do as well, so that’s why I think it’s a good fit. “Last year at Morecambe was a chance for me to show what I could do, especially defensively when you’re playing in a team that doesn’t have the lion’s share of possession a lot of the time. “The new challenge for me will be playing in a team that has got the ball a lot more and looking to create more going forward.” Left-back Leigh was Town’s third signing of the summer following the additions of striker Freddie Ladapo and midfielder Dom Ball.

Photo: ITFC



