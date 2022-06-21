Wimbledon Friendly Ticket Details

AFC Wimbledon have confirmed the ticket prices for the friendly double-header against the Blues’ men’s and women’s teams at Plough Lane on Saturday 16th July.

Kieran McKenna’s side take on the Dons, who were relegated to League Two in April, at 2.30pm with the Tractor Girls facing their Wombles counterparts at 4.45pm.

Town have an allocation of about 1,000 seats which go on sale via the club at the early bird price, which runs until Sunday 10th July, next week.

Early Bird

Adults and concessions - £10

Under-18 - £5

Full price

Adults and concessions - £12

Under-18 - £6

A full list of Town’s pre-season friendlies can be found here.





Photo: Pagepix