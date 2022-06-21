Town Linked With Former Colchester Keeper Walker

Tuesday, 21st Jun 2022 20:24

Town and St Johnstone are reported to be showing interest in Kilmarnock keeper Sam Walker.

According to Football Scotland, the Blues and Scottish Premiership Saints are keen on the 30-year-old, who joined Killie last summer from Reading and has another year left on his contract.

Walker was a Town season ticket holder as a child and played alongside Blues keeper-coach Rene Gilmartin at Colchester United where he spent five years, initially on loan from Chelsea before joining on a permanent basis, and where he was managed by Town U23s coach John McGreal.

In July 2018 he moved to Reading from the U’s and, having had loans at Blackpool and AFC Wimbledon, he signed for Kilmarnock a year ago.

Prior to this time with Colchester the 6ft 6in tall keeper had stints on loan with Barnet, Northampton, Yeovil and Bristol Rovers.

Having made only eight cup starts and one league sub appearance last season, Walker seems likely to leave Rugby Park this summer with Killie having re-signed last year’s first choice Zach Hemming on loan from Middlesbrough.

Town look set to be in the market for another keeper to come as back-up to Christian Walton with Vaclav Hladky expected to move on with Aberdeen, who are managed by his former St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin, having been linked on a number of occasions.

Meanwhile, Cauley Woodrow, who TWTD understands was among the strikers being under consideration by the Blues this summer, has rejoined Luton Town, the club where the 27-year-old started his career, from Barnsley.





Photo: Action Images