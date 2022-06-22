No Town Interest in Boyce
Wednesday, 22nd Jun 2022 17:05
TWTD understands claims that Town are showing interest in Hearts striker Liam Boyce are wide of the mark.
The Scottish Sun is reporting that the Blues are rivalling Aberdeen for the 31-year-old Northern Ireland international, however, we understand that’s not the case.
Town have already added Freddie Ladapo to their striking ranks this summer with another number nine almost certainly on their wishlist.
As reported in May, Leicester’s George Hirst is among those on the Blues’ list of potential recruits but with Portsmouth keen for the 23-year-old to return to Fratton Park for a second season.
“We’d love to have George back,”manager Danny Cowley told the Portsmouth News. “We’re really respectful of Leicester and know he goes back and will train there in pre-season.
“They will rightly get a good look at him and hopefully see the progress he made. I know that they are pleased with the way we looked after him and the work we did with him, so that gives us satisfaction clubs know their players will be looked after here.
“We’d love to have him back but ultimately that will be a decision made firstly by Leicester City and then George and his representatives.”
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 290 bloggers
Who Are You? Where Are You? by Pessimist
Having supported Ipswich Town for more than half a decade, my love affair with this wonderful club remains undiminished.
The Gamechanger Paradox by DanLyles
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair..."
Happy Anniversary of Ipswich Winning the Top Division on 28th April 1962 by HegansDog
I cannot compete with the fine recollections of the 1961/62 season produced by Elephant-in-the-Room.
The M Word by Chickenstochurchmans
As new players and staff have arrived at Portman Road over the last year Town have frequently been described as a ‘massive’ club much to the amusement of older fans like myself.
The Opportunity to Build Bonds by ipswichscott
There is a quote at the back of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand where Sir Bobby says a club is about “the passion, the noise, the feeling of belonging”.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]