No Town Interest in Boyce

Wednesday, 22nd Jun 2022 17:05 TWTD understands claims that Town are showing interest in Hearts striker Liam Boyce are wide of the mark. The Scottish Sun is reporting that the Blues are rivalling Aberdeen for the 31-year-old Northern Ireland international, however, we understand that’s not the case. Town have already added Freddie Ladapo to their striking ranks this summer with another number nine almost certainly on their wishlist. As reported in May, Leicester’s George Hirst is among those on the Blues’ list of potential recruits but with Portsmouth keen for the 23-year-old to return to Fratton Park for a second season. “We’d love to have George back,”manager Danny Cowley told the Portsmouth News. “We’re really respectful of Leicester and know he goes back and will train there in pre-season. “They will rightly get a good look at him and hopefully see the progress he made. I know that they are pleased with the way we looked after him and the work we did with him, so that gives us satisfaction clubs know their players will be looked after here. “We’d love to have him back but ultimately that will be a decision made firstly by Leicester City and then George and his representatives.”

Linkboy13 added 18:04 - Jun 22

Not sure about Hirst he's only 23 so probably not at his full potential and did well at Portsmouth last season. But this would only be a loan deal wouldn't it. We might have to unload Pigott first unless McKenna thinks he's worth another season. Pigott will see out his contract unless he can get a better deal elsewhere which might prove difficult at league one level. 0

chepstowblue added 18:06 - Jun 22

Relieved to hear this. Unless we can add Celina and one other striker, I believe(up to now) that we have a weaker looking squad than last season. 0

Jugsy added 18:08 - Jun 22

What's the truth in Tyreece John-Jules as signed on loan from Arsenal? 0

Linkboy13 added 18:17 - Jun 22

We've just signed Tyreece John- Jules so that changes everything thing don't think we will be going after Hirst. Hope this is the right choice as most of our young players that we sign from big clubs on loan dont seem to show the right attitude and commitment due to big egos hope that im proved wrong. 0

