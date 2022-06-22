Town Sign John-Jules on Loan
Wednesday, 22nd Jun 2022 18:06
Town have signed Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules on loan for the 2022/23 season.
“I’m excited to get started,” the 21-year-old told iFollow Ipswich. “I’ve been thinking about it for a while but I’m sure I’ve made the right decision.
“I had a meeting with the manager [Kieran McKenna] and people around me, and they had nothing but positive things to say about the club.
“I want to help the team as much possible, and contribute with as many goals and assists as I can. Hopefully, by doing that, I’ll help the team get back to where they need to be.”
Blues boss McKenna added: “There’s a lot to admire in Tyreece’s game. He’s someone I’ve known and followed throughout his youth career at Arsenal and in the England set-up.
“He’s a really talented and versatile forward who can play in a number of different positions. He has a really high technical level and can play off of both feet.
“If he can get a consistent run of form, then he is an extremely talented player with very high potential. We’re very excited to have him on board.”
John-Jules has previously had spells on loan with Lincoln, Doncaster, and last season with Blackpool and then Sheffield Wednesday.
While with the Owls he made only one sub appearance, having made nine starts and played three games from the bench for the Tangerines, both without scoring.
In 2020/21 while with Rovers he netted five times in 15 starts and six sub appearances.
Born in Westminster, John-Jules has been capped by England at U16, U17, U18, U19 and U21 levels and is the nephew of actor Danny John-Jules.
Photo: ITFC
