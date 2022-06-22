Huddersfield and Boro Linked With Simpson

Wednesday, 22nd Jun 2022 23:35

Middlesbrough and Huddersfield are the latest clubs to be linked with wantaway Blues striker Tyreece Simpson.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the 20-year-old is a “major target” of Huddersfield with fellow Championship sides Middlesbrough and Luton, who TWTD revealed were chasing Simpson in April, also vying for his signature. The report claims the frontman is valued at around £250,000.

TWTD previously reported that Barnsley and Peterborough are keen on Simpson with Posh director of football Barry Fry having confirmed he had spoken to Town about the one-time Swindon loanee but while not anticipating the approach coming to anything.

Towards the end of last season, Simpson told the Blues he wants to move on this summer having turned down the offer of a new contract.

Last month Town took up a one-year option on his previous deal in order to secure a more significant return on the academy product than the compensation which would otherwise have been due.

Another club who may show interest in Simpson are Charlton with ex-Swindon boss Ben Garner having taken over at the Valley.





