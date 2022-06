Ipswich Town Fixtures 2022/23

Thursday, 23rd Jun 2022 09:22 Town's 2022/23 Sky Bet League One fixtures in full. 30 July Ipswich Town v Bolton Wanderers 6 August Forest Green Rovers v Ipswich Town 13 August Ipswich Town v Milton Keynes Dons 16 August Burton Albion v Ipswich Town 20 August Shrewsbury Town v Ipswich Town 27 August Ipswich Town v Barnsley 3 September Accrington Stanley v Ipswich Town 10 September Ipswich Town v Cambridge United 13 September Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers 17 September Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich Town 24 September Plymouth Argyle v Ipswich Town 1st October Ipswich Town v Portsmouth 8 October Morecambe v Ipswich Town 15 October Ipswich Town v Lincoln City 22 October Ipswich Town v Derby County 25 October Port Vale v Ipswich Town 29 October Charlton Athletic v Ipswich Town 12 November Ipswich Town v Cheltenham Town 19 November Exeter City v Ipswich Town 3 December Ipswich Town v Fleetwood Town 10 December Ipswich Town v Peterborough United 17 December Wycombe Wanderers v Ipswich Town 26 December Ipswich Town v Oxford United 29 December Portsmouth v Ipswich Town 1 January Lincoln City v Ipswich Town 7 January Ipswich Town v Morecambe 14 January Ipswich Town v Plymouth Argyle 21 January Oxford United v Ipswich Town 28 January Ipswich Town v Accrington Stanley 4 February Cambridge United v Ipswich Town 11 February Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday 14 February Bristol Rovers v Ipswich Town 18 February Ipswich Town v Forest Green Rovers 25 February Milton Keynes Dons v Ipswich Town 4 March Ipswich Town v Burton Albion 11 March Bolton Wanderers v Ipswich Town 18 March Ipswich Town v Shrewsbury Town 25 March Barnsley v Ipswich Town 1 April Derby County v Ipswich Town 7 April Ipswich Town v Wycombe Wanderers 10 April Cheltenham Town v Ipswich Town 15 April Ipswich Town v Charlton Athletic 18 April Ipswich Town v Port Vale 22 April Peterborough United v Ipswich Town 29 April Ipswich Town v Exeter City 6 May Fleetwood Town v Ipswich Town Photo: Action Images



mkbobby added 09:33 - Jun 23

Superb celebrating promotion with a weekend in blackpool away to fleetwood 0

