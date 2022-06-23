Town Host Bolton on Opening Day

Thursday, 23rd Jun 2022 09:15

Town will face Bolton Wanderers at Portman Road on Saturday 30th July, the opening day of 2022/23.

Last season the Trotters did the double over the Blues, inflicting a 5-2 defeat in Suffolk before winning 2-0 in Lancashire.

The Blues’ first ever visit to newly-promoted League Two champions Forest Green Rovers follows the week after with Liam Manning's MK Dons visiting Suffolk on Saturday 13th August.

Three days later, Town visit Burton Albion, then the Blues take a trip to Shrewsbury on Saturday 20th August. The opening month ends with Barnsley at Portman Road.

September sees an away game at Accrington Stanley, then Cambridge and Bristol Rovers at home, before visits to Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle.

At Christmas, Town are away at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday 17th December, then host Oxford United on Boxing Day. That’s followed by a visit to Portsmouth on Thursday 29th December and a New Year’s Day trip to Lincoln City.

At Easter, the Blues are at home to Wycombe on Good Friday, April 7th, and away Cheltenham on the Monday.

Town’s run-in continues with Charlton visiting Portman Road on Saturday 15th April, Port Vale making the same trip on the Tuesday, a visit to Peterborough on Saturday 22nd April and Exeter at home the following week, before the Blues end the season with an away game at Fleetwood on Saturday 6th May.

In addition to the early-season visit to Burton and the Christmas Portsmouth fixture, away midweek games also include Port Vale on Tuesday 25th October and Bristol Rovers on Tuesday 14th February.

A full list of Town’s League One fixtures can be found here.

The draw for round one of the Papa John's Trophy takes place at 11.30am with the Carabao Cup round one draw at 2.30pm. Both are being shown live by Sky Sports News.





Photo: Matchday Images

fifeblue added 09:17 - Jun 23

Promotion party as champions at the seaside at Fleetwood, then! 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 09:19 - Jun 23

Starting to get excited now

0

OliveR16 added 09:20 - Jun 23

That winter run of fixtures looks very kind to Town (December - February). 0

BossMan added 09:22 - Jun 23

Thats about as easy an opening 9 fixtures as you could hope for then top 2 clash away to Sheff Wed will tell us where we at on game 10. 0

MickMillsTash added 09:23 - Jun 23

Bristol rovers away (new ground) on Valentines Day that sounds like a costly negotiation ? 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 09:30 - Jun 23

Was right with the fixture wrong about the location 0