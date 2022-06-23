Town Host Bolton on Opening Day
Thursday, 23rd Jun 2022 09:15
Town will face Bolton Wanderers at Portman Road on Saturday 30th July, the opening day of 2022/23.
Last season the Trotters did the double over the Blues, inflicting a 5-2 defeat in Suffolk before winning 2-0 in Lancashire.
The Blues’ first ever visit to newly-promoted League Two champions Forest Green Rovers follows the week after with Liam Manning's MK Dons visiting Suffolk on Saturday 13th August.
Three days later, Town visit Burton Albion, then the Blues take a trip to Shrewsbury on Saturday 20th August. The opening month ends with Barnsley at Portman Road.
September sees an away game at Accrington Stanley, then Cambridge and Bristol Rovers at home, before visits to Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle.
At Christmas, Town are away at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday 17th December, then host Oxford United on Boxing Day. That’s followed by a visit to Portsmouth on Thursday 29th December and a New Year’s Day trip to Lincoln City.
At Easter, the Blues are at home to Wycombe on Good Friday, April 7th, and away Cheltenham on the Monday.
Town’s run-in continues with Charlton visiting Portman Road on Saturday 15th April, Port Vale making the same trip on the Tuesday, a visit to Peterborough on Saturday 22nd April and Exeter at home the following week, before the Blues end the season with an away game at Fleetwood on Saturday 6th May.
In addition to the early-season visit to Burton and the Christmas Portsmouth fixture, away midweek games also include Port Vale on Tuesday 25th October and Bristol Rovers on Tuesday 14th February.
A full list of Town’s League One fixtures can be found here.
The draw for round one of the Papa John’s Trophy takes place at 11.30am with the Carabao Cup round one draw at 2.30pm. Both are being shown live by Sky Sports News.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 290 bloggers
Who Are You? Where Are You? by Pessimist
Having supported Ipswich Town for more than half a decade, my love affair with this wonderful club remains undiminished.
The Gamechanger Paradox by DanLyles
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair..."
Happy Anniversary of Ipswich Winning the Top Division on 28th April 1962 by HegansDog
I cannot compete with the fine recollections of the 1961/62 season produced by Elephant-in-the-Room.
The M Word by Chickenstochurchmans
As new players and staff have arrived at Portman Road over the last year Town have frequently been described as a ‘massive’ club much to the amusement of older fans like myself.
The Opportunity to Build Bonds by ipswichscott
There is a quote at the back of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand where Sir Bobby says a club is about “the passion, the noise, the feeling of belonging”.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]