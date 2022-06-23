CNet Training Extend U23s Sponsorship

CNet Training have agreed to continue as Town’s U23s sponsors until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Bury St Edmunds-based technical education company, who began their sponsorship in 2020, will have their logo on the front of the Blues’ second string’s shirts for the next three campaigns.

“We are delighted to continue our working partnership with CNet Training,” Town’s director of sales Rosie Richardson told the club site.

“They are strong supporters of the club and the U23s, and we are thankful for their commitment which spans a further three seasons.”

Andrew Stevens, CNet Training’s CEO added: “CNet Training are thrilled to continue our sponsorship of the U23 squad for another three years.

“Last season in particular was a fantastic achievement by the team and now with the new ownership and with all the excitement that brings, we look forward to supporting and working with them again in the future.”





Photo: Matchday Images