Needham Friendly Sold Out
Thursday, 23rd Jun 2022 13:22

Saturday’s opening friendly of pre-season against Needham Market at Bloomfields has now sold out, the Southern League Premier Division Central club has announced.

Tickets for the game, which kicks-off at 1pm, went on sale a fortnight ago with a gate limit of 1,500.

Town, who began pre-season training on Monday, are set to field their first team against the Marketmen, probably a different XI in each half.

There is limited parking at the ground and fans are asked to respect local residents if parking in surrounding roads.

A list of the Blues’ friendlies, which include home games against West Ham and Fulham, can be found here.
 



