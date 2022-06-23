Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Ball 15 in Carabao Cup Draw
Thursday, 23rd Jun 2022 13:53

Town are ball number 15 in southern section of this afternoon’s draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup (2.30pm, Sky Sports News).

The Blues could be paired with any of the other sides in the southern section home or away. Round one fixtures will take place in the week commencing August 8th.

Town's League One fixtures were announced this morning, while Arsenal's U21s were added to their Papa John's Trophy group.

Carabao Cup First Round - Southern Section
1 AFC Wimbledon
2 Birmingham City
3 Bristol City
4 Bristol Rovers
 5 Cambridge United
6 Cardiff City
7 Charlton Athletic
 8 Cheltenham Town
9 Colchester United
10 Coventry City
11 Crawley Town
12 Exeter City
13 Forest Green Rovers
14 Gillingham
15 Ipswich Town
16 Leyton Orient
 17 Luton Town
18 Millwall
19 Milton Keynes Dons
20 Newport County
21 Northampton Town
22 Norwich City
23 Oxford United
24 Peterborough United
25 Plymouth Argyle
26 Portsmouth
27 Queens Park Rangers
28 Reading
29 Stevenage
30 Sutton United
31 Swansea City
32 Swindon Town
33 Walsall
34 Wycombe Wanderers


