Town Ball 15 in Carabao Cup Draw
Thursday, 23rd Jun 2022 13:53
Town are ball number 15 in southern section of this afternoon’s draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup (2.30pm, Sky Sports News).
The Blues could be paired with any of the other sides in the southern section home or away. Round one fixtures will take place in the week commencing August 8th.
Town's League One fixtures were announced this morning, while Arsenal's U21s were added to their Papa John's Trophy group.
Carabao Cup First Round - Southern Section
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]