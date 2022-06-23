Town Ball 15 in Carabao Cup Draw

Thursday, 23rd Jun 2022 13:53 Town are ball number 15 in southern section of this afternoon’s draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup (2.30pm, Sky Sports News). The Blues could be paired with any of the other sides in the southern section home or away. Round one fixtures will take place in the week commencing August 8th. Town's League One fixtures were announced this morning, while Arsenal's U21s were added to their Papa John's Trophy group. Carabao Cup First Round - Southern Section

1 AFC Wimbledon

2 Birmingham City

3 Bristol City

4 Bristol Rovers

5 Cambridge United

6 Cardiff City

7 Charlton Athletic

8 Cheltenham Town

9 Colchester United

10 Coventry City

11 Crawley Town

12 Exeter City

13 Forest Green Rovers

14 Gillingham

15 Ipswich Town

16 Leyton Orient

17 Luton Town

18 Millwall

19 Milton Keynes Dons

20 Newport County

21 Northampton Town

22 Norwich City

23 Oxford United

24 Peterborough United

25 Plymouth Argyle

26 Portsmouth

27 Queens Park Rangers

28 Reading

29 Stevenage

30 Sutton United

31 Swansea City

32 Swindon Town

33 Walsall

34 Wycombe Wanderers

Photo: Action Images



