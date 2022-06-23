Town Host Colchester in Carabao Cup

Thursday, 23rd Jun 2022 14:45

Town have drawn Colchester United at home in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The Blues and U's have faced one another regularly in recent seasons in pre-season and in the Papa John's Trophy, although until this afternoon's draw had no game scheduled during or prior to 2022/23.

Last season Town beat the North Essex side 4-3 on penalties at Portman Road following a 0-0 draw in the Papa John's Trophy.

The clubs have previously met in the League Cup twice, both also at Portman Road.

Back in September 1969 the Blues ran out 4-0 winners via goals from Frank Brogan (2), Mick Mills and Tommy Carroll.

And in August 2008, Pablo Counago and Kevin Lisbie - facing his old club - scored as Town won 2-1, Steven Gillespie netting for the visitors.

The game will be a reunion with a number of ex-Blues players, among them former skipper Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Freddie Sears, Tommy Smith, Tom Eastman, Alan Judge and Frank Nouble.

Carabao Cup round one fixtures will take place in the week commencing August 8th.





Photo: Action Images

itsonlyme added 14:46 - Jun 23

Guaranteed a decent crowd I would think! 0