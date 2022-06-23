Town Host Colchester in Carabao Cup
Thursday, 23rd Jun 2022 14:45
Town have drawn Colchester United at home in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
The Blues and U's have faced one another regularly in recent seasons in pre-season and in the Papa John's Trophy, although until this afternoon's draw had no game scheduled during or prior to 2022/23.
Last season Town beat the North Essex side 4-3 on penalties at Portman Road following a 0-0 draw in the Papa John's Trophy.
The clubs have previously met in the League Cup twice, both also at Portman Road.
Back in September 1969 the Blues ran out 4-0 winners via goals from Frank Brogan (2), Mick Mills and Tommy Carroll.
And in August 2008, Pablo Counago and Kevin Lisbie - facing his old club - scored as Town won 2-1, Steven Gillespie netting for the visitors.
The game will be a reunion with a number of ex-Blues players, among them former skipper Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Freddie Sears, Tommy Smith, Tom Eastman, Alan Judge and Frank Nouble.
Carabao Cup round one fixtures will take place in the week commencing August 8th.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 290 bloggers
Who Are You? Where Are You? by Pessimist
Having supported Ipswich Town for more than half a decade, my love affair with this wonderful club remains undiminished.
The Gamechanger Paradox by DanLyles
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair..."
Happy Anniversary of Ipswich Winning the Top Division on 28th April 1962 by HegansDog
I cannot compete with the fine recollections of the 1961/62 season produced by Elephant-in-the-Room.
The M Word by Chickenstochurchmans
As new players and staff have arrived at Portman Road over the last year Town have frequently been described as a ‘massive’ club much to the amusement of older fans like myself.
The Opportunity to Build Bonds by ipswichscott
There is a quote at the back of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand where Sir Bobby says a club is about “the passion, the noise, the feeling of belonging”.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]