Season Tickets Bought For Ukrainian Refugees

Thursday, 23rd Jun 2022 17:50 Eight season tickets have been bought for Ukrainian refugees following the fundraising which got under way a week ago. The total raised through the GoFundMe page currently stands at £1,667 via 106 donations. TWTD Forum posters Nick Braley and Josh Edwards started raising the cash to buy season tickets for Vicktoriia and Mykyta, two Ukrainian refugees Nick will be hosting, with any additional funds going towards seats for other refugees. “A week ago TWTD posters started donating,” Nick said. “Today I purchased eight season tickets (three adult, three under-19s, two under-12s) for use by Viktoriia, Mylyta and others. “If you know of any Ukrainians who would be interested in attending matches do please pass on the their contact details. The only stipulation is any children must be with an adult (parent/host or someone approved by the parent).” Donations are still being accepted with any remaining smaller amounts of cash going towards purchasing scarves for any children going to matches. Nick can be contacted via his Twitter account or by DM on TWTD. Huge thanks to all who generously donated. Football fans showing the best side of ordinary people... https://t.co/Xyslg1AjHy — Nick Braley (@NickBraley1) June 23, 2022

Photo: Matchday Images



