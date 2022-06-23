Town Demanding Fee From Aberdeen For Hladky

Thursday, 23rd Jun 2022 18:02

Vaclav Hladky’s move to Aberdeen looks to be inching closer but with the Blues and Dons yet to agree terms.

Football Scotland is reporting that the Dons, who are managed by Hladky’s former St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin, are hoping to sign the Czech on a free transfer but with the Blues digging their heels in regarding a fee. They claim Town want around £100,000.

TWTD understands the situation is as they outline, although with the Blues eyeing a slightly larger fee with the club aware that Aberdeen have just received £6.5 million from Liverpool for full-back Calvin Ramsay.

It seems likely the clubs will eventually come to an agreement regarding Hladky, who has been mentioned in connection with a move to Pittodrie since April.

The 31-year-old Czech started the season as the Blues’ number one but spent most of 2021/22 on the bench following the arrival of Christian Walton, initially on loan from Brighton before he signed a permanent deal in January.

The Brno-born keeper, who is contracted until the summer of 2024, has made only 14 appearances for Town, the most recent in Kieran McKenna’s first game in charge, the 1-0 victory over Wycombe in December.

Earlier this week, the Blues were linked with a move for Kilmarnock glovesman Sam Walker, who was with Blues keeper-coach Rene Gilmartin at Colchester, and it would be little surprise if Hladky’s exit was followed by Walker joining the club he supported as a boy.

Meanwhile, former Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor has left his role as head coach of Hamilton Academical.

A statement from the Accies reads: “Hamilton Academical FC can today confirm we have mutually agreed to part company with head coach Stuart Taylor. We thank Stuart and he leaves with our best wishes for the future.”





Pencilpete added 18:08 - Jun 23

Does anybody know how much we paid Salford for him last year? 0

Linkboy13 added 18:11 - Jun 23

Struggled for most of his time at Portman road but that was behind a dodgy defence. Like a lot of players improved with the arrival of McKenna. Remember Bart struggled in his last season behind a poor defence. I think asking a fee of one hundred thousand is not unreasonable in this day and age. 0

Linkboy13 added 18:11 - Jun 23

