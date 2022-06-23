Town Demanding Fee From Aberdeen For Hladky
Thursday, 23rd Jun 2022 18:02
Vaclav Hladky’s move to Aberdeen looks to be inching closer but with the Blues and Dons yet to agree terms.
Football Scotland is reporting that the Dons, who are managed by Hladky’s former St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin, are hoping to sign the Czech on a free transfer but with the Blues digging their heels in regarding a fee. They claim Town want around £100,000.
TWTD understands the situation is as they outline, although with the Blues eyeing a slightly larger fee with the club aware that Aberdeen have just received £6.5 million from Liverpool for full-back Calvin Ramsay.
It seems likely the clubs will eventually come to an agreement regarding Hladky, who has been mentioned in connection with a move to Pittodrie since April.
The 31-year-old Czech started the season as the Blues’ number one but spent most of 2021/22 on the bench following the arrival of Christian Walton, initially on loan from Brighton before he signed a permanent deal in January.
The Brno-born keeper, who is contracted until the summer of 2024, has made only 14 appearances for Town, the most recent in Kieran McKenna’s first game in charge, the 1-0 victory over Wycombe in December.
Earlier this week, the Blues were linked with a move for Kilmarnock glovesman Sam Walker, who was with Blues keeper-coach Rene Gilmartin at Colchester, and it would be little surprise if Hladky’s exit was followed by Walker joining the club he supported as a boy.
Meanwhile, former Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor has left his role as head coach of Hamilton Academical.
A statement from the Accies reads: “Hamilton Academical FC can today confirm we have mutually agreed to part company with head coach Stuart Taylor. We thank Stuart and he leaves with our best wishes for the future.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 290 bloggers
Who Are You? Where Are You? by Pessimist
Having supported Ipswich Town for more than half a decade, my love affair with this wonderful club remains undiminished.
The Gamechanger Paradox by DanLyles
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair..."
Happy Anniversary of Ipswich Winning the Top Division on 28th April 1962 by HegansDog
I cannot compete with the fine recollections of the 1961/62 season produced by Elephant-in-the-Room.
The M Word by Chickenstochurchmans
As new players and staff have arrived at Portman Road over the last year Town have frequently been described as a ‘massive’ club much to the amusement of older fans like myself.
The Opportunity to Build Bonds by ipswichscott
There is a quote at the back of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand where Sir Bobby says a club is about “the passion, the noise, the feeling of belonging”.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]