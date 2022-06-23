McKenna: They're Really Driven About Achieving Something This Year

Thursday, 23rd Jun 2022 20:29 Boss Kieran McKenna has spoken about the Blues’ summer so far which has seen four new additions, a number of players sign new contracts and pre-season training get under way. Town, the bookies' pre-season favourites for the League One title, have added Freddie Ladapo, Dom Ball, Greg Leigh and loanee Tyreece John-Jules to their squad, while Wes Burns, Luke Woolfenden, Kayden Jackson, Elkan Baggott and Cameron Humphreys are among those already at the club to have penned new deals. “The club has worked very hard,” McKenna told iFollow Ipswich. “It's been a busy summer for everyone but I'm really pleased. “Tying some big first-team players up to new deals early in the window was really important. “Securing the future of some of our young players, who we think highly of and who we think have a big part to play in the years to come, was a positive for them and for us. “Beyond that, we’ve tried to add some key ingredients to the squad and we’ve managed to do that nice and early, which gives us a strong squad right at the start of pre-season. “The new boys are fitting in and functioning really well. We’re really happy with what we have in the door at the moment. “Everyone has come back with a hunger in their eyes as they know it’s a big season for the group. The new players coming in will be a big part of that as well." Reflecting on the first few days of pre-season training, the squad having returned to Playford Road on Monday, he added: “The players have worked really hard and I think they’ve enjoyed the work as well. It’s been really good and I’ve really enjoyed it. “Everyone has come back in a good condition and there has been a good atmosphere. There’s a positive energy about the group. I think they are really driven about achieving something this year. “We’ve got a good base of work in already. We’re getting towards the end of the week now and I think the lads are looking forward to pulling the kit on and getting their first few minutes on Saturday [in the sell-out first friendly at Needham Market]. “It will be a nice game for us and a nice game for Needham Market. We’re seeing it very much as an extension of our training week. We’re looking at two 30-minute halves and for each of the players that have trained with us this week to play 30 minutes. “That will be an initial taster for them of wearing the new kit and stepping onto a match pitch, but they know that the serious business is yet to come.” George Edmundson (ankle), Kyle Edwards (quad), Lee Evans (knee) and Kayden Jackson (hamstring) all missed the end of last season but have all been on the grass this week. “We’ve had Lee and Kyle in full training with the group,” McKenna continued. “They both missed so much time at the end of the season that it’s like having new signings. “George and Kayden are just at the very end of their reintegration. They’re working very hard on the pitches now and they’ll hopefully be back in with the full group soon. “Just having those four boys back in and around the group is a big addition and it gives the group an extra feeling of depth and strength. It’s going to be a big, strong and hungry squad going into the start of next season.”

Photo: TWTD



ipswichboi added 20:44 - Jun 23

Can't wait for the new season to start, a full pre-season and transfer window for KMcK to shape the squad and get the tactics right. Happy with the signings so far, maybe one or to more needed with a couple of exits. I am confident. This is our time. COYB <3 4

AlanG296 added 21:17 - Jun 23

So the players are really driven about achieving "something". What are they driven about achieving? What about you KM? What are you driven about achieving? 1

BossMan added 21:28 - Jun 23

Most of the posters on here are saying how difficult it's gonna be to make the top 6. It embarrassing. At least me, the bookies and the players are expecting something better than that. Thank goodness the owners have more ambition than the fan base 1

