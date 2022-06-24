Town Appoint New Academy Manager

Friday, 24th Jun 2022 16:13 Town have announced the appointment of Norwich City’s head of academy coaching Dean Wright as the club’s new academy manager. The Blues have been searching for a new academy manager since the departure of Lee O’Neill at the end of last season. Wright, who will join Town next month, has been in professional football since joining Bury in 2010. He was subsequently promoted to head of foundation phase/academy operations in 2012. After four years in that role Wright moved on to Huddersfield Town as lead foundation phase coach in 2016, then a year later followed sporting director Stuart Webber to Norwich City when he became assistant academy manager. “[director of football operations] Gary [Probert] and Mark [Ashton] have sold the vision of the club,” Wright, who holds a UEFA A licence, told the club website. “It’s a really exciting time for the club as they try and make progress in all areas. The opportunity to be part of that was very appealing. “The academy needs to produce players for the first team and for the wider game, ideally building something that allows the manager to have options within the building and creates homegrown players to represent Ipswich Town. “I also want to create an environment at the training ground that people enjoy being a part of, whether that is staff, players or parents.” Probert added: “Dean is someone who has a proven track record of player development and naturally we’re delighted to have him on board. “He’s worked at a variety of clubs within both category one and category two academies, and his broad and varied experience will be a real asset to the club. “We completed a thorough search to recruit for this role and Dean’s enthusiasm and hunger to work with us and further develop the academy really stood out. He will be someone who will drive the high standards required every single day.” The Blues are still to appoint a new U23s manager following Kieron Dyer's departure in March, while there is also an U18s vacancy following Adem Atay's exit. Wright isn't the first new member of the Town staff to have been recruited from Norwich City this summer with head of venue Stuart Cox, Playford Road facilities manager Dean Sharp and Lynette Hannant, PA to CEO Ashton, also having joined from the Canaries.

Photo: Blair Ferguson



runningout added 16:16 - Jun 24

Welcome to gods county Mr Wright :-) 2

pennblue added 16:21 - Jun 24

Welcome to the club Dean, it is a great time to join the club, and your experience will no doubt be very useful. 0

Hipsterectomy added 16:41 - Jun 24

Norwich is a sinking ship at the moment 0

OwainG1992 added 17:35 - Jun 24

Sounds like a bit of a coup this. 0

