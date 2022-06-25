Ball Starts For Blues at Needham
Saturday, 25th Jun 2022 12:29
Dom Ball makes his first appearance in a Town shirt as part of the XI the Blues are fielding in their first pre-season friendly at Needham Market (KO 1pm).
Ball is in the centre of midfield alongside Cameron Humphreys with Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden and Corrie Ndaba the three centre-halves. Matt Penney and Kyle Edwards look to be the wing-backs with Tawanda Chirewa and skipper Sone Aluko behind lone striker Joe Pigott. Christian Walton is in goal.
Town are expected to field an entirely different XI in the second half of the game played in two periods of 20 minutes.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Ndaba, Penney, Ball, Humphreys, Chirewa, Aluko (c), Edwards, Pigott.
Photo: ITFC
