Ball Starts For Blues at Needham

Saturday, 25th Jun 2022 12:29 Dom Ball makes his first appearance in a Town shirt as part of the XI the Blues are fielding in their first pre-season friendly at Needham Market (KO 1pm). Ball is in the centre of midfield alongside Cameron Humphreys with Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden and Corrie Ndaba the three centre-halves. Matt Penney and Kyle Edwards look to be the wing-backs with Tawanda Chirewa and skipper Sone Aluko behind lone striker Joe Pigott. Christian Walton is in goal. Town are expected to field an entirely different XI in the second half of the game played in two periods of 20 minutes. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Ndaba, Penney, Ball, Humphreys, Chirewa, Aluko (c), Edwards, Pigott.

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Help added 12:37 - Jun 25

Ohh. What about second 30 minutes team. I need to know. 0

Help added 12:45 - Jun 25

I thought it was 30 minutes now it is 20?? 0

not_a_witty_name added 12:48 - Jun 25

Last year I went for JD on my shirt and he went from zero to hero. I'm tempted to put Piggott on this year's as I want him to bang in 20 goals this season and finish third-top striker for Towen. 1

Help added 13:03 - Jun 25

Witty can you put all 11 on there and maybe they will all play fantastic 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments