McKenna: Definitely Looking to Make Another Couple of Additions

Saturday, 25th Jun 2022 16:28 Town manager Kieran McKenna says the Blues will definitely be looking to make another couple of additions between now and the end of August and doesn’t rule out a return for former loanee Tyreeq Bakinson. The Blues have already made four additions, permanent free signings Dom Ball, Freddie Ladapo and Greg Leigh as well as loanee Tyreece John-Jules. McKenna is pleased to have made those additions relatively early in the window even if the Blues may have to wait for further signings. “It’s not easy because a lot of clubs want more time to make decisions,” he said. “Especially with a full pre-season at certain clubs this year and tours and things going on, so you have to be patient with some. “But we knew that we wanted to develop some areas of the squad, add some things to the squad and we are able to do that with the four players that we’ve brought in. “Three of them coming in have got good league experience and bring a different presence to the squad and a really talented young player Tyreece, who we have been tracking for quite a long time. “Happy to get those bits done early and it just gives us now a really strong squad already but also gives us the time and then flexibility to wait and take our time on our next few decisions on the next additions we make to the squad.” Does that mean Town might have to wait a little while to add further recruits? “Timescales are always hard to say, but we’ll definitely be looking to make another couple of additions and there’ll be movement between now and the end of August certainly. “Timescales aren’t always under our contract, the things that are in our control are trying to get certain players in early that are available, and that’s what we managed to do. After that now we’re less in control of the timescales but we’ve given ourselves plenty of time.” Earlier, Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson said Town had decided against taking their option to sign loanee Bakinson on a permanent basis, but McKenna says that’s not the case as it stands. “I think there’s still time on that option that we have, so we’ve not had discussions yet with Tyreeq or with Bristol City as I’m aware of,” he said. “That’s a position between ourselves and Tyreeq and his representatives. That’s, as far as I know, not a formal position from our club yet. We’ll have those discussions up until the deadline that I believe is in place.” Asked about any developments regarding keeper Vaclav Hladky’s proposed switch to Aberdeen, McKenna said: “Nothing to update on that. At the moment he’s an important part of the squad, part of a really good goalkeeping unit. Nothing else to update on that at the moment.”

Photo: TWTD



BlueBadger added 16:51 - Jun 25

CELINA! 0

Suffolkboy added 16:54 - Jun 25

The impression continues to grow of a Manager who has clear vision ,clear plans, and clarity in communication . No cloudy haze left in our mind, only the knowledge of much having been already thought through and now us needing ,and having, the time and window to exercise patience until more is actually possible !

Meanwhile , how good to read of a fruitful pre- season start ; let’s hope we see more progress in this manner over the weeks ahead .

COYB 0

