McKenna: A Chance For the Young Players

Saturday, 25th Jun 2022 16:52 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says pre-season is a chance for the club’s youngsters to make an impression, Cameron Humphreys, Tawanda Chirewa, Tommy Hughes and Albie Armin having featured at Needham Market this afternoon. McKenna was pleased with Hughes in particular, the forward having scored in the Blues’ 7-0 win. “I thought Tommy Hughes was excellent, first off the bat,” McKenna said. “I thought he was really good, as he has been in training with us when we’ve seen him. “He’s not quite as young as the other ones but he’s certainly a talented footballer. He’s taken his chance well with us well this week. “Cameron and Tawanda, players who have been with us a bit more often, two big talents that we really like and they’ll be involved with us over the next few weeks and again it’s a chance for everyone in the squad, but especially the young players to make an impression and learn from being around the senior players on a more regular basis.” Among those watching from the Bloomfields terraces was a scout from West Ham with the Hammers having been keeping tabs on Chirewa since last season.

Photo: Pagepix



