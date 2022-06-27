Portman Road to Go Cashless
Monday, 27th Jun 2022 19:15
Town have announced that Portman Road will be going cashless in the 2022/23 season, starting with the pre-season friendly against West Ham on Tuesday 12 July.
The club say the new system “has been designed to ease queuing and waiting times, while also making the process of purchasing food and drink more hygienic for all involved”.
Payments in cash will still be accepted in Planet Blue and at programme kiosks but the FanZone bar and Beattie’s will be card payment only with a limit of £100.
Hospitality areas and concourse kiosks will also only accept card payments, but Planet Bluey in the Magnus Group West Stand and the Planet Blue retail unit in FanZone will continue to take cash payments.
“We’re working on a lot and we will have as much as we can in place for the first game of the season,” Stuart Cox, the club’s new director of venue, one of four members of staff recruited from Norwich City this summer, told the club website.
“Part of that includes increasing the number of tills available to supporters. In previous seasons we have had as many as 90 but for 2022/23 we are hoping to have 130 tills operating on a matchday at Portman Road.
“That enables more touch points for fans to access kiosks and again should improve the wait time for supporters.
“Overall, going cashless should make the experience much smoother and efficient for both the Club and, most importantly, the supporters.”
It’s planned that the entire retail operation, including Planet Blue, will be fully cashless from November.
Photo: Blair Ferguson
