Wimbledon and West Ham Tickets

Tuesday, 28th Jun 2022 19:11 Town have released ticketing details for the friendlies at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday 16th July at Plough Lane and at home to Premier League West Ham on Tuesday 12th July. Tickets for the double header against the Dons - the Blues’ men are in action at 2.30pm and the women at 4.45pm - will go on sale to season ticket holders on Wednesday at 10am. Any remaining seats will go on general sale at 10am on Monday 4th July. Town have an allocation of around 1,000 seats at Plough Lane with tickets available at a cheaper early bird rate until Sunday 10th July. Each ticket will incur a £1.50 booking fee. Early Bird (until July 10th)

Adults and concessions - £10

Under-18 - £5 Full price (from July 11th)

Adults and concessions - £12

Under-18 - £6 There will be an a ‘safe seating area’ with the club to confirm further details in due course. To purchase a seat in this area, call the ticket office on 03330 05 05 03. West Ham seats will go on general sale on Thursday from 10am. With building work ongoing at Portman Road, only the upper tier of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand, the lower tier of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand and all areas of the Magnus Group West Stand will be open. West Ham ticket prices - with each seat incurring a £1.50 booking fee - are priced at: Adults - £12

Senior 65+ - £5

Under-23 - £5 Tickets for both games will be available in Planet Blue and online here. Town will be issuing 'print at home' style tickets from Planet Blue for the West Ham match with supporters advised to purchase online where possible. All 'print at home' tickets can be scanned at a turnstile from a mobile device and do not require printing. Details regarding the membership offer for the visit of West Ham or Southend United on Tuesday 26th July will be released on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Town’s new kits proved popular on their first day of sale last Thursday doubling last year's launch day with home shirt sales up 76 per cent on last year’s launch day and the away 138 per cent. Sales have been boosted by Ed Sheeran’s sponsorship for a second season, while Elkan Baggott’s international career with Indonesia has opened up another market. Last year the Blues sold three times as many shirts as they would normally over the course of a season and the club looks on course to sell even more this year.

Razor added 19:19 - Jun 28

Did I see a £1.50 admin fee per ticket----thought this iniquitous and ridiculous robbery was being removed this season? 0

PhilTWTD added 19:23 - Jun 28

The contract still has time to run. 0

RegencyBlue added 19:27 - Jun 28

^^^

Ashton said at the last supporters forum that he was trying to get the club out of the agreement with Seat Geek but he wasn’t hopeful. The club entered into the agreement under Evans and it’s long term apparently.



Another one of Evans idiotic decisions! 0

