SEH BAC to Sponsor New Dugouts

Wednesday, 29th Jun 2022 15:27 Town have announced that home improvements company SEH BAC will be sponsor Portman Road’s new dugouts for the next two seasons. New dugouts are part of the stadium improvements which have been taking place this summer. Ipswich-based SEH BAC has been a sponsor of the club for more than 20 years.



“We’re delighted to have agreed a deal with SEH BAC,” Rosie Richardson, Town’s director of sales, told the club website.



“SEH BAC is another local company that we look forward to working with. We can’t wait to see their logo on the new-look dugouts when they are ready.”



Peter Wheeler SEH BAC’s managing director added: “We have built up a wonderful relationship with Ipswich Town and we are thrilled to extend our partnership with them for the upcoming season.



“We will be cheering on Kieran McKenna and the team for what we all hope will be a successful season campaign.”

Photo: ITFC



wkj added 15:47 - Jun 29

It's so weird, but I always felt a bit like we were in the dark ages without a big telly and post dugouts. Im very please these are happening now. 1

Bazza8564 added 16:10 - Jun 29

Another step forward.... 1

BotesdaleBlue added 16:12 - Jun 29

We will have come a long way since the days when the dugouts were almost subterranean; where the manager's eye-line was just about level with players' knees. 0

Europablue added 16:22 - Jun 29

wkj we absolutely don't need a big screen, it doesn't add anything to the matchday experience, at least it isn't worth the money and can be distracting. -2

Europablue added 16:23 - Jun 29

They aren't really dugouts if they aren't dug out! 0

CavendishBlue added 16:25 - Jun 29

Hopefully they won't need to be triple glazed to deflect any criticism from the crowd..... 0

blues1 added 16:39 - Jun 29

Europablue.think youll find the vast majority of football fans will disagree with you. Dont see how a big screen us distraction ? If u can't just watch the football on the pitch without being distracted then u have a very low concentration span. Plus u get to see replays of goals, goal attempts, saves etc. So if u do somehow miss a goal, through say, some1 beside u saying something which does distract you, or uve gad to go to to the loo, u get the chance to see the goal. Either straight away or at half time when they show highlights of 1st half for instance. So adds quite a lot to the game. 0

