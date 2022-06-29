Members' Friendly Ticket Details

Wednesday, 29th Jun 2022 16:47 Town have issued details of how Ultimate, Gold and Silver members can redeem their complimentary tickets for the West Ham or Southend pre-season friendlies at Portman Road. Fans who signed up for Ultimate, Gold or Silver memberships ahead of 2022/23 are entitled to a complimentary ticket for the visit of the Irons on Tuesday 12th July or Southend United on Tuesday 26th July. They can get their seats for the West Ham match once tickets go on sale at 10am Thursday morning. Town have issued the following instructions: 1 Please sign into ticketing account online that has the membership associated with it. 2 Please ensure that if you wish to utilise other friends and families benefits then they must be linked to your account as a ‘Strong Relationship’ rather than just a ‘Friend and Family’. If someone does not appear as a ‘Strong Relationship’ then you will need to delete them and add them again. 3 Please then go and select the seat(s) you wish to purchase. Once you have added this ticket into the basket this will automatically reduce your ticket to £0 and utilise your benefit. 4 If you do not wish to use your benefit, then please click on the edit option and then ‘Do not utilise’. 5 From here you can then proceed with your transaction. 6 Should you require any further assistance then please do not hesitate to contact the Ticket Office (0330 050503) who will be able to assist you further.

Photo: Blair Ferguson



