Two-Camera Coverage in Final Year of iFollow
Thursday, 30th Jun 2022 14:41
Town have announced that home games will received two-camera coverage on iFollow during 2022/23.
The EFLâ€™s iFollow service has been criticised in previous seasons for its rather limited coverage with only one camera at Portman Road, not least from CEO Mark Ashton.
In addition to the extra camera, the club will be increasing the number of microphones around the ground to give a better reflection of the atmosphere.
Town will have their own commentator with former or current Blues players providing punditry following a trial at the final game of last season.
BBC Suffolk will be continuing its long-running radio commentary, while Life's a Pitch returns on July 9th.
The 2022/23 campaign will be the Bluesâ€™ last on iFollow with the club set to introduce its in-house TownTV next summer.
Renewals for iFollow for 2022/23 will take place on Friday 1st July with UK pass holders charged Â£45, while the price for the international service is Â£140.
Individual video match passes for UK fans cost Â£10 with games available to stream aside from those played on Saturdays between 2.45pm and 5.15pm which canâ€™t be shown due to UEFA Article 48.
Audio match passes cost Â£2.50 with all home and away games available to listen to live.
Further information on iFollow can be found here.
Photo: Matchday Images
