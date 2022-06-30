Two-Camera Coverage in Final Year of iFollow

Thursday, 30th Jun 2022 14:41 Town have announced that home games will received two-camera coverage on iFollow during 2022/23. The EFLâ€™s iFollow service has been criticised in previous seasons for its rather limited coverage with only one camera at Portman Road, not least from CEO Mark Ashton. In addition to the extra camera, the club will be increasing the number of microphones around the ground to give a better reflection of the atmosphere. Town will have their own commentator with former or current Blues players providing punditry following a trial at the final game of last season. BBC Suffolk will be continuing its long-running radio commentary, while Life's a Pitch returns on July 9th. The 2022/23 campaign will be the Bluesâ€™ last on iFollow with the club set to introduce its in-house TownTV next summer. Renewals for iFollow for 2022/23 will take place on Friday 1st July with UK pass holders charged Â£45, while the price for the international service is Â£140. Individual video match passes for UK fans cost Â£10 with games available to stream aside from those played on Saturdays between 2.45pm and 5.15pm which canâ€™t be shown due to UEFA Article 48. Audio match passes cost Â£2.50 with all home and away games available to listen to live. Further information on iFollow can be found here.

Photo: Matchday Images



MattinLondon added 14:46 - Jun 30

Good news - pity that the antiquated 3pm ruling hasnâ€™t been lifted. 1

not_a_witty_name added 14:55 - Jun 30

While I'm looking to forward to next year and the departure of iFollow I'm not looking forward to missing Radio Suffolk's commentary. 4

Fat_Boy_Tim added 15:26 - Jun 30

Thatâ€™s good news but what Iâ€™m really chuffed about is not having to listen to Brenner Woolleyâ€™s miserable, negative and wholly inaccurate commentary. Iâ€™m really glad Town have moved away from that. Looking forward to a bit of positivity. 0

Bazza8564 added 15:26 - Jun 30

Anybody wanting to watch ifollow on the weekend can do so via a VPN logging on via an overseas IP address 0

PutneyBlue added 15:41 - Jun 30

I'm with not a witty name here. Brenner Woolley's commentary is something I really look forward to. Those seasons where Heart provided commentary were really poor, and it was great when we moved back to Radio Suffolk 1

