Town to Face Arsenal XI in Behind Closed Doors Friendly

Thursday, 30th Jun 2022 15:31 Town are set to face an Arsenal XI in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Gunners’ Colney training ground on Saturday afternoon, TWTD understands. The Blues, who beat Needham Market 7-0 in their first friendly at the weekend, will face essentially an U23s Arsenal team but with one or two more senior players featuring. The game is very much viewed as a training fixture with no media coverage from either club. Following the Arsenal match, the squad will be spending a week training at Loughborough University. “We have a behind closed doors game next Saturday and then Loughborough will be a full training camp right through to the West Ham game,” manager Kieran McKenna said following last week’s friendly at Needham. He says the focus of the trip won’t all be on the training field but with some team building aspects as well. “We’ll do a few bits, that’s obviously the point of going away as well,” he continued. “We have great conditions at Playford Road at the moment, especially with the Suffolk weather. “We have everything we need from a football perspective there, but what you don’t get is the 24 hours a day in each others’ company, the meetings early in the morning or late at night and we’ll do some team bonding and things during the day, which I’m sure in the course of the week will help develop our spirit and our culture. “We’ll do some different things off the pitch, so we’re looking forward to this week and it’ll be good to spend that extra bit of time together where you really can connect with people a little bit more.” Elsewhere, former Blues midfielder Jon Nolan has joined League Two Tranmere following his release by Bristol Rovers following his sixth-month stint in the second half of last season following his Town exit in January.

Photo: Action Images



