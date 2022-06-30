McGavin and Crowe Join Torquay
Thursday, 30th Jun 2022 20:23
Former Blues Brett McGavin and Dylan Crowe have joined National League Torquay United following their release by Town at the end of the season.
Bury St Edmunds-born midfielder McGavin spent the whole of 2021/22 on loan at King’s Lynn in the National League having had previous loan spells at Concord Rangers and Ayr United.
Academy product McGavin, the son of former Blues academy scout and ex-Colchester forward Steve, made 10 senior starts and one sub appearance for Town having spent 13 years at the club.
“I’m 22 now, so this is a chance to kick on,” McGavin told the Gulls’ official website. “I think it’s a great club that gives me the chance to do so.
“I think I’m well equipped now to do well for this team, in this league. I always want to get on the ball, I’ll always try to create a goal or score a goal.”
Right-back Crowe, 21, won England caps at U15, U16, U17 and U18 levels and was linked with clubs including Manchester United and Arsenal while with the Town academy.
He spent 11 years with the Blues but made only one EFL Trophy start for the first team, at Crawley in 2020/21. Last season he had a stint on loan at Leiston.
“I’m delighted to be here,” Crowe said. “I spoke to the gaffer [Gary Johnson], every player wants to get promoted at some point, and I feel that here is the right place to do it. It’s a great opportunity and I can’t wait to get going.”
Photo: Matchday Images
