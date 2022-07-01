Town Confirm Open Day Timetable

Friday, 1st Jul 2022 15:29

Town have confirmed the timetable for the Open Day at Portman Road on Monday 25th July.

The Portman Road Open Day became a regular feature of pre-season prior to the pandemic with 4,000 attending the free event on the last occasion it took place in 2019.

Manager Kieran McKenna and his players will take part in an hour-long signing session before both the menâ€™s and the womenâ€™s squads train on the main pitch. The women's squad will also take part in a signing session.

In addition, there will be activities, bars and refreshment stalls on the FieldTurf behind the Magnus Group West Stand.

Open Day Timetable

9.10am - Gates open

9.10am - 10.15am - First-team signing session (location TBC)

11am - First-team training beginsÂ

12.30pm - ITFC Women signing session (location TBC)

1pm - Training finishes

2pm - Gates close

Further details regarding the signing sessions will be announced closer to the date.





Photo: TWTD