Colchester Carabao Cup Date Confirmed

Friday, 1st Jul 2022 17:48

Townâ€™s first round Carabao Cup tie against Colchester United at Portman Road will take place on Tuesday 9th August (KO 7.45pm).

The Blues and U's have faced one another regularly in recent seasons in pre-season and in the Papa John's Trophy.

Last season Town beat the North Essex side 4-3 on penalties at Portman Road following a 0-0 draw in the Papa John's Trophy.

The clubs have previously met in the League Cup twice, both also at Portman Road.

Back in September 1969 the Blues ran out 4-0 winners via goals from Frank Brogan (2), Mick Mills and Tommy Carroll.

And in August 2008, Pablo Counago and Kevin Lisbie - facing his old club - scored as Town won 2-1, Steven Gillespie netting for the visitors.

The game will be a reunion with a number of ex-Blues players, among them former skipper Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Freddie Sears, Tommy Smith, Tom Eastman, Alan Judge and Frank Nouble.





Photo: Action Images