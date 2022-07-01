Stewart Among Five to Sign Deals

Friday, 1st Jul 2022 19:06

Townâ€™s Northern Ireland U19 international centre-half Cameron Stewart has signed a new two-year contract, while Edwin Agbaje, Zak Bradshaw, Jesse Nwabueze and Lewis Ridd have penned their first pro deals.

Ballymena-born Stewart, 19, joined the Blues from Linfield in the summer of 2019 and signed onduring 2022/23 last season.

In addition to Stewart, four players have signed their first professional contracts, all one-year deals with the club having an option for a further season.

Republic of Ireland U18 international full-back Agbaje has signed his deal having also been a fixture in the U23s last season.

The 18-year-old from Offaly joined the Blues' academy in the summer of 2020 from Shamrock Rovers.

Bradshaw, 18, is a centre-half, who spent time on loan at Bury Town and Chelmsford City last season.

Port Talbot-born keeper Ridd, 17, joined Town as a scholar in the summer of 2020 after leaving Swansea.

A regular in the Wales U18s, Ridd spent time on loan at AFC Sudbury and Bury Town last season.

Winger Nwabueze, 18, spent time on loan at Stowmarket Town last season and caught the eye as the U18s carried off the PDL Cup.





Photos: Matchday Images/ITFC