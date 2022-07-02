Andoh on Trial at Pompey

Saturday, 2nd Jul 2022 14:41

Released Blues defender Levi Andoh is on trial with fellow League One side Portsmouth.

Andoh has been named on the Pompey bench for their friendly at Havant & Waterlooville with the expectation that the entire XI will be switched at half-time.

The Dutch-born full-back or centre-half spent the first half of 2021/22 on loan at Hereford before returning to the Bluesâ€™ U23s.

The 22-year-old joined Town in January 2020 after a trial having previously played in non-league with Worcester City and Solihull United.

Andoh's only first-team appearance while at Portman Road was in the EFL Trophy at Crawley in November 2020.

Meanwhile, former Blues and Pompey striker Brett Pitman, 34, has joined Wessex League outfit AFC Portchester having been released by Bristol Rovers at the end of last season.

Photo: Matchday Images