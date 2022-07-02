Former Blue Downes Close to Palace Move

Saturday, 2nd Jul 2022 20:34 Former Town midfielder Flynn Downes is reportedly on the verge of a move from Swansea City to Crystal Palace. Downes, 23, left the Blues for the Swans last summer for a fee of Â£1.4 million and had a hugely impressive campaign with the Welshmen. Now, according to BBC Sport, the Essex-born schemer is close to joining Premier League Palace. No fee is mentioned but earlier in the week reports in Wales put Swanseaâ€™s valuation at Â£11 million to Â£12 million but with the Championship side ultimately expected to have to accept a lower but still significant figure. Town look set to receive a windfall from the deal with it appearing likely that a sell-on was included in last summerâ€™s deal, probably around 10 per cent of the Swansâ€™ profit, although the club wonâ€™t comment on whether such a clause was put in place. Palace previously tried to sign Downes in the summer of 2020 when the Blues turned down two bids from the Eagles, the second of Â£1.6 million.

Photo: TWTD



ArnieM added 20:35 - Jul 2

Finally got his move to Palarae then â€¦. 0

Portman_Pie added 20:42 - Jul 2

Is t it funny how we manage to fail abysmally in the transfer market - often. Both Webster and now Downes sold for a pittance to then sell on the following season for mega money.



Cheers for your demolition job and selling Downes Cook - you nob. -5

Help added 20:43 - Jul 2

Bloody Cook -1

Stu_boy added 20:52 - Jul 2

Think it's grossly unfair to blame paul cook for downes exit. He made it clear to ipswich for well over a year that he wanted to move and when you have an unhappy player in the camp, you either risk that bad attitude rubbing off on others or move them on. It was inevitable he would leave no matter who the manager was. Good luck to him and no bad feelings, we all move on 3

terryf added 20:52 - Jul 2

I think the guy wanted to go even pre Cook..



Good player at times and would have worked well alongside Morsy.



He did use to frustrate the hell out of me sometimes though. Takes a free kick on the half way line, decides to play back to Nsiala who then under pressure loses the ball. Downes was often too negative for me. Maybe in McKenna's Team we would have seen a more positive attitude.Anyway history now so good luck to the guy for his future career. 2

Wooly74 added 20:58 - Jul 2

Love how some fools are trying to blame Cook, Downes was a nightmare and needed to be gotten rid of quickly. Still not convinced he will make it in the top flight as attitude is all wrong 2

RegencyBlue added 21:00 - Jul 2

Downes was unsettled by Palace well before Cook got here and made it clear he wanted to leave.



Cook can be blamed for a lot of things but not that! 3

Ipswichbusiness added 21:03 - Jul 2

One season in the Championship and his value rises that much, it almost beggars belief. 0

herfie added 21:12 - Jul 2

Swansea clearly happy to take the loot, and move him on - seemingly without too much of a fight to keep him. Perhaps theyâ€™ve cottoned on to the fact that Mr Downes is a barely above average player with a distinct attitude problem. The best thing is that heâ€™s no longer on our wage billl. 0

