Arsenal 5-1 Ipswich Town - Highlights
Sunday, 3rd Jul 2022 09:42

Highlights of yesterday's 5-1 friendly defeat to Arsenal at London Colney.


Photo: ITFC



Smithy added 09:54 - Jul 3
Safe to say KVY had a shocker
Whos_blue added 10:43 - Jul 3
Some choice defending on show there! Looked like a good strike from Evans who ran in from a good position and well done Sone. A good workout and nothing to get too excited about either way.
