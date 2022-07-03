TWTD and Blue Monday Podcast - Chris Kiwomya Part One

Sunday, 3rd Jul 2022 19:00 Chris Kiwomya is the star of the latest TWTD-Blue Monday Podcast collaboration. Part one sees Chris look back at his early days with Town, on to the 1991/92 Second Division title celebrations and scoring goals and wiggling his hips in the Premier League. In part two, which will be released on Tuesday evening, the former striker talks about his days with Arsenal, playing in France, Malaysia and Denmark, his time back at Town coaching under Jim Magilton and Roy Keane, managing Notts County and his current role as national team coach of the British Virgin Islands. An audio version of the podcast can be found on Apple, Acast, Amazon, Overcast and Spotify.

Photo: Action Images



BlueandTruesince82 added 19:48 - Jul 3

Really looking forward to this 0

