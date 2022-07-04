Bonne: Unfinished Business at Town
Monday, 4th Jul 2022 09:19
Former Blues loanee Macauley Bonne believes he has “unfinished business” with Town, his hometown club who he supported as a boy.
Bonne, 26, spent 2021/22 at Portman Road on loan from QPR, scoring 12 goals, 11 of them by November 2nd.
“I feel I have got so much unfinished business with Ipswich Town,” he told the EADT in a lengthy interview about his time with the Blues.
“It could happen this summer, it could happen in January, it could happen next summer when I become a free agent.”
Bonne says he has had interest from other clubs who want to take him on a loan or a permanent basis this summer.
“They sound like really good football options, but it’s not all about the football side of things,” he reflected.
“I could move miles away from my family and be miserable. I’ve got lots of friends in football who have experienced that.
“It’s a short career, so I have to assess every single option. Those offers are still in play.
“I don’t think I have given QPR a good crack yet. It might still work there for me yet. There’s definitely a buzz about the place right now with [new manager] Michael Beale.
“I guess I’m in no man’s land right now. I’ve just got to be patient and see what happens.”
Meanwhile, Derby County are reportedly weighing-up a move for ex-Blues striker David McGoldrick, 34, a free agent having left Sheffield United at the end of last season.
