Town Rebuff Simpson Offers
Monday, 4th Jul 2022 10:10
TWTD understands Town have rebuffed a number of offers for striker Tyreece Simpson this summer.
Towards the end of last season, the 20-year-old, who scored 11 goals during a successful loan spell at Swindon in the first half of 2021/22, told the Blues he wanted to move on this summer having turned down the offer of a new contract in January.
Town have taken up a one-year option on his previous contract in order to secure a fee which is likely to be higher than the training compensation they would otherwise have received.
TWTD reported in April that Luton, Peterborough and Barnsley had all shown interest, while Middlesbrough and Huddersfield were subsequently linked.
We understand a number of those clubs have approached the Blues but up to now no one has matched Townâ€™s valuation which is believed around Â£600,000.
Meanwhile, TWTD has learned that the Blues spoke to Fulham regarding the loan signing of striker Jay Stansfield last month.
The 19-year-old England U18 and U20 international, who is also being targeted by other League One sides, was under serious consideration, however, the Blues eventually opted to sign Tyreece John-Jules on loan from Arsenal.
Photo: Matchday Images
