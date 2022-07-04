Town Rebuff Simpson Offers

Monday, 4th Jul 2022 10:10 TWTD understands Town have rebuffed a number of offers for striker Tyreece Simpson this summer. Towards the end of last season, the 20-year-old, who scored 11 goals during a successful loan spell at Swindon in the first half of 2021/22, told the Blues he wanted to move on this summer having turned down the offer of a new contract in January. Town have taken up a one-year option on his previous contract in order to secure a fee which is likely to be higher than the training compensation they would otherwise have received. TWTD reported in April that Luton, Peterborough and Barnsley had all shown interest, while Middlesbrough and Huddersfield were subsequently linked. We understand a number of those clubs have approached the Blues but up to now no one has matched Townâ€™s valuation which is believed around Â£600,000. Meanwhile, TWTD has learned that the Blues spoke to Fulham regarding the loan signing of striker Jay Stansfield last month. The 19-year-old England U18 and U20 international, who is also being targeted by other League One sides, was under serious consideration, however, the Blues eventually opted to sign Tyreece John-Jules on loan from Arsenal.

Photo: Matchday Images



boroughblue added 10:12 - Jul 4

Liking this, glad we don't role over anymore and let players/agents mug us off because the player thinks they are better than what they are.



Still a shame about losing the lad, unfortunately it seems that a lot of the wrong people have got in his ear. 2

MickMillsTash added 10:26 - Jul 4

Wish him well - I think he would benefit most from getting into a club and a having a good pre-season. Hope that is the advice he is receiving and that we are being fair in the process -1

Linkboy13 added 10:38 - Jul 4

I think the fee is about right although all clubs ask more than what they really want and normally accept a bid somewhere near it. Peterborough might be a good move for him they seem to have a habit of producing good strikers. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 10:48 - Jul 4

600k feels ambitious for a striker with a goof half season in L2.



Maybe the plan is for him to be part of the 1st team squad if we get past transfer deadline. Its feels a bit lose lose if that's tbe case though as if he doesn't hit his straps he doesn't get in the team and walks. If he does his agent will be in his ear and he walks.



Worth it if he fires us to the championship I suppose 0

