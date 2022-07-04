Dobra Leaves Town and Set to Join Chesterfield

Monday, 4th Jul 2022 13:19

Forward Armando Dobra has left Town by mutual consent, the club has confirmed, and is set to join Paul Cookâ€™s Chesterfield today, we understand.

TWTD understands Dobra has agreed a two-year deal with the National League Spireites.

The 21-year-old spent last season out on loan at Colchester - without featuring after January - returned to the club at the end of the campaign and hasnâ€™t been involved with the Bluesâ€™ first team during this pre-season.

Dobra, who had another year left on his contract, had been linked with the Spireites for a number of weeks while we understand league clubs including Exeter City and Morecambe have also shown interest this summer.

The Albania U21 international will join another former Blue at the Technique Stadium, left-back Bailey Clements having signed earlier in the summer following his Town release.

Dobra, who joined the club as an U15, made 16 starts and 14 sub appearances for the first team, scoring twice.

On deadline day in January 2020, TWTD revealed that the Blues had turned down a number of offers from Premier League Brighton for the London-born attacker, the highest Â£350,000.





Photo: Matchday Images

RegencyBlue added 13:25 - Jul 4

Sounds harsh but he isnâ€™t currently good enough for where we as a club want to be.



Good luck to him though, hopefully he can build a decent career for himself. 1

markchips added 13:30 - Jul 4

Pity we didn't take Brighton's offer when we had it. 2

stainless added 13:32 - Jul 4

I fear this is one we could regret. He showed so much promise but just couldn't deliver. 0

Europablue added 13:36 - Jul 4

This just depresses me, it almost feels like it's not worth paying attention to our youngsters until they get in the side. It also makes me wonder if we did well selling off our prospects rather than let them rot with us. 0

Wooly74 added 13:42 - Jul 4

Not surprised by this, he had a real opportunity last season on loan at Colchester and (as has been the case throughout his time with us) lacked consistency.



Good luck for the future young man 0