Dobra Leaves Town and Set to Join Chesterfield
Monday, 4th Jul 2022 13:19
Forward Armando Dobra has left Town by mutual consent, the club has confirmed, and is set to join Paul Cookâ€™s Chesterfield today, we understand.
TWTD understands Dobra has agreed a two-year deal with the National League Spireites.
The 21-year-old spent last season out on loan at Colchester - without featuring after January - returned to the club at the end of the campaign and hasnâ€™t been involved with the Bluesâ€™ first team during this pre-season.
Dobra, who had another year left on his contract, had been linked with the Spireites for a number of weeks while we understand league clubs including Exeter City and Morecambe have also shown interest this summer.
The Albania U21 international will join another former Blue at the Technique Stadium, left-back Bailey Clements having signed earlier in the summer following his Town release.
Dobra, who joined the club as an U15, made 16 starts and 14 sub appearances for the first team, scoring twice.
On deadline day in January 2020, TWTD revealed that the Blues had turned down a number of offers from Premier League Brighton for the London-born attacker, the highest Â£350,000.
Photo: Matchday Images
|
