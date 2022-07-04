Town Sponsor Boxer Wardley

Town have announced the sponsorship of Ipswich-born boxer Fabio Wardley.

The 27-year-old English heavyweight champion will wear the Town badge on his shorts and ring walk T-shirt.

Wardley has previously made appearances in the FanZone and the directors’ box and recently featured in the club’s kit launch video.

“I’m delighted to work in partnership with my local club,” Wardley told the club site.

“Playing a big part in the Umbro kit launch videos made me realise how much I want to work closely with the club and really see where we can take this relationship.

“I see this year as a big year for me and Town, so why not go on the journey together?”

Wardley, who remains undefeated with a record of 13-0 (12 KO), next fights a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent at The O2 Arena on Saturday on the Derek Chisora-Kubrat Pulev undercard, a bout which will be shown live on DAZN.





Photo: Matchday Images