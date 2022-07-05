Ball: Should Be a Perfect Week

Tuesday, 5th Jul 2022 11:33 New signing Dominic Ball says the Blues’ pre-season training camp at Loughborough University, which got under way yesterday, ought to be a perfect week for the squad. Ball, who joined earlier in the summer having left QPR at the end of last season, says he’s been to Loughborough before when he played against a team coached by Blues boss Kieran McKenna. “We’ve got a whole week here together just to enjoy each other’s company, learn a bit more about each other and most importantly get out on the pitch for five or six days,” he told iFollow Ipswich. “The facilities are brilliant, I was here four or five years ago and I actually played against the gaffer’s team when he was here. “It’s great to be back, the facilities are great, our hotel is lovely so it should be a perfect week for us. “Training’s always very good, very intense. You can see how competitive it is with the games. Unfortunately my team haven’t won today, but the quality was good and it was the first session of what’s going to be a really tough week, so I’m looking forward to it.” In addition to the work on the field, he says there will be some team bonding during the trip. “A couple of the nights we’re doing things as a team and I think there’s already a good team spirit here already, which helps,” he continued. “I look forward to learning more about the players and I’m sure them vice versa with me.” Ball says he’s settling into life at Portman Road very easily: “I’m loving it. Like I said when I signed, it’s a massive club and when you’re actually around it every single day you realise just how big it actually is, even from the fans on the Internet. “I can’t wait to be a part of this and we’re hopefully going on the up now and everyone’s buying into it, so it should be really good.” George Edmundson (ankle), Kayden Jackson (hamstring) and recent loan signing from Arsenal Tyreece John-Jules (quad) have all made the trip as they close in on returns from their injuries. Town are next in action when they face West Ham United at Portman Road next Tuesday evening.

Photo: Matchday Images



