Chesterfield Confirm Dobra Signing

Tuesday, 5th Jul 2022 12:07 Chesterfield have confirmed the signing of former Blues forward Armando Dobra on a two-year deal, as revealed by TWTD yesterday. Earlier, Town had announced that Dobra’s contract, which had another year to run, had been cancelled by mutual consent. “I just want to enjoy my football. I feel like we can have a good season. I can’t wait to push on and see what this season brings,” Dobra told the Spireites official website. The Albanian U21 international says former Blues boss Paul Cook was a big factor in him making the switch: “He’s a massive part in me coming here as he helped me a lot in the past,” said Dobra. “I personally think he’s an amazing manager. “Robbo [Gary Roberts] also helped me a lot in my time at Ipswich. They’ve both helped me develop a lot.” The 21-year-old spent last season out on loan at Colchester - without featuring after January - returned to the club at the end of the campaign but wasn’t involved with the Blues’ first team during this pre-season. Dobby is free. pic.twitter.com/kjLIMHkitP — Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) July 5, 2022 Dobra, who had another year left on his Town contract, had been linked with the Spireites for a number of weeks while we understand league clubs including Exeter City and Morecambe also showed interest this summer. He joins another former Blue at the Technique Stadium, left-back Bailey Clements having signed earlier in the summer following his Town release. Dobra, who joined the club as an U15, made 16 starts and 14 sub appearances for the first team, scoring twice. On deadline day in January 2020, TWTD revealed that the Blues had turned down a number of offers from Premier League Brighton for the London-born attacker, the highest £350,000.

Photo: Matchday Images



algarvefan added 13:07 - Jul 5

Good luck to you lad, thank you for your time at Town, maybe learn to keep that temper in check a bit though and I think you'll do well. 0

